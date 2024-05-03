Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national vice-president Surjit Singh Ablowal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with half a dozen other leaders of Patiala. Akali Dal vice-president Surjit Ablowal joins AAP

Ablowal and others, including two former councillors, joined the AAP in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra and Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli here. Ablowal, who came from student politics, is a former chairman of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and his joining with strengthen the AAP in Patiala, according to a party release.

Along with him, SAD’s Patiala rural SC wing district head Jaspal Singh Kalyan, ex-councillors Kamaljeet Singh and Ravinder Pal Singh, Baldev Singh Bathoi, advocate Manbir Singh Virk and Shivraj Singh Virk also left the SAD and joined the AAP, it said. Welcoming them into the party, Mann said there is an atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity in the Akali leadership from top to bottom. “People of Punjab do not have faith in the Akali Dal. They only look towards the AAP,” he said.