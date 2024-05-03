 Akali Dal vice-president Surjit Ablowal joins AAP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akali Dal vice-president Surjit Ablowal joins AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Surjit Singh Ablowal and others, including two former councillors, joined the AAP in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national vice-president Surjit Singh Ablowal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with half a dozen other leaders of Patiala.

Akali Dal vice-president Surjit Ablowal joins AAP
Akali Dal vice-president Surjit Ablowal joins AAP

Ablowal and others, including two former councillors, joined the AAP in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra and Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli here. Ablowal, who came from student politics, is a former chairman of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and his joining with strengthen the AAP in Patiala, according to a party release.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Along with him, SAD’s Patiala rural SC wing district head Jaspal Singh Kalyan, ex-councillors Kamaljeet Singh and Ravinder Pal Singh, Baldev Singh Bathoi, advocate Manbir Singh Virk and Shivraj Singh Virk also left the SAD and joined the AAP, it said. Welcoming them into the party, Mann said there is an atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity in the Akali leadership from top to bottom. “People of Punjab do not have faith in the Akali Dal. They only look towards the AAP,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Akali Dal vice-president Surjit Ablowal joins AAP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On