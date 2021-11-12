Akali leader Majithia dares Punjab CM Channi to give single proof of wrongdoing by him

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday slammed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi for making “false allegations” on drugs against him and challenged him to give a single proof of wrongdoing by him in any such case.

Addressing a press conference along with party MLAs outside the Vidhan Sabha after they were not allowed to enter the House on the alleged use of derogatory remarks by Channi against him, Majihia said the Congress government was now trying to frame him in a new case.

The Congress government, he said, had become frustrated over the fact that no case could be made out against him in any of the earlier drug cases in which they were trying to frame him.

“This is why the CM took the route of levelling false allegations against me. I want to make it clear that I will not be intimidated by such tactics. I only raised the sentiments of the people in the special session and I don’t have any ill will against Channi,” he said.

Majithia claimed that when Channi was an MLA he had been taken him along to plead the case of his brother Manmohan Singh before then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal when Manmohan’s name had cropped up in the Ludhiana City Centre scam.

The Akali leaders said that even Congress ministers like Brahm Mohindra, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Pargat Singh admitted that the CM used derogatory remarks against Majithia in the House.

“Some Congress MLAs like Kuldeep Singh Zira even threatened our member Pawan Kumar Tinu,” said the Akali legislators.

Earlier, during the House proceedings, the Akali MLAs wore black gowns to register their protest against problems faced by farmers, including the DAP fertiliser shortage.