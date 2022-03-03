All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 completed, says Ludhiana DC

An administration representative on Wednesday said all arrangements for free, fair and transparent counting of votes on March 10 have been completed at all 14 counting centres in the district, adding that the counting would start at 8am at all the designated centres.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kuamr Sharma said thousands of security personnel from central para-military force (CAPF), Punjab armed police and state police have been deployed by the district administration to provide security cover for the polled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in all the districts.

He said the inner perimeter of strong rooms is being guarded by the CAPF, second perimeter by the Punjab armed police and outer security cover to strong rooms in each assembly segment is being provided by Punjab police.

He urged all political parties/candidates to ensure that their counting agents get their identity cards made through their concerned returning officer (RO) and that the counting agents should reach the counting centre at least an hour before the start of counting. He informed that in the counting room, a total of 14 counting tables (seven on each side) would be set up for smooth counting.

The DC said foolproof security arrangements have been made by the district administration at these centres to ensure the counting for the elections would be held in a smooth and hassle-free manner, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed for e-surveillance. He said all contesting candidates can depute their representatives to keep a close watch on the arrangements for the security of the strong rooms.

On this occasion, he also interacted with representatives of various political parties outside the strong rooms, who expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.