Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, while chairing a meeting regarding assessment of drought and water shortage due to less rainfall, on Saturday directed all departments should be ready to deal with drought-like situation in the district. All depts should be ready to deal with drought-like situation: DC

In the meeting, the meteorological department official said that this time there has been less rain and snowfall in the entire state, including Shimla district, though rain and snowfall are likely at the end of February.

DC Kashyap said, “Due to lack of rain, incidents of fire caused by drought conditions result in damage to forests which can be prevented by working with effective coordination and promptness.”

However, the officials of the agriculture department apprised during the meeting that so far there are no drought-like conditions in the district and all crops are in good condition.

However, the officials of the horticulture department said that due to scant rainfall this time the cultivation has reduced a bit, but as per the set target, 75,000 plants have been made available to farmers and gardeners under government supply and more than 1.5 lakh plants have been made available to farmers and gardeners under non-government supply.

DC directed the agriculture and horticulture departments to prepare a district-level action plan so that in case of drought, it can be dealt with effectively.

Clean all water sources in March

The DC directed all block development officers to ensure the cleaning of water sources during March 2025. adding that the cleaning of water sources is necessary before the onset of the summer season so that people can be protected from any kind of water-borne diseases.

He also issued directions to identify water-scarce areas in the district.

To ensure prompt response in case of fires, Kashyap said that the youth from the villages having dense populations, where it may get difficult for fire tender to reach on time, will be trained so that the extinguishing activity can start on time. Apart from this, water tanks should be built in the forests of the village which could be used to extinguish fire when needed.

Food safety vans to create awareness

The DC also directed the use of food safety vans to aware the people, especially Dhaba and restaurant operators, to maintain cleanliness.

Ensure adequate stock, Kashyap directs departments

Keeping in mind the dry weather, Kashyap directed the animal husbandry department to ensure adequate fodder for the animals. Similarly, he also directed the food supply department to ensure adequate storage of food grains and to take appropriate steps related to protection of storage godowns from fire and other accidents. He directed the health department to ensure availability of medicines in adequate quantity in every area of the district.