All eyes on Punjab DGP VK Bhawra as his 2-month leave nears end

With the two-month leave of Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra set to end on September 4, all eyes are now on the next move of the officer if he extends his leave.

A 1987-batch office, Bhawra, who had applied for Central deputation following pressure from the AAP government, was asked to proceed on leave after which Gaurav Yadav was appointed as the officiating DGP Punjab.

As of now, the Punjab government hasn’t sent any names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel to appoint the next DGP of Punjab.

Amid pressure of the government, which wants to retain Gaurav Yadav as the DGP because of his performance as officiating head of the police force, it would be interesting to see whether Bhawra will further extend his leave or join back the office.

According to police insiders, a few top officers close to Bhawra are pushing him to join back till he gets any positive response for his central deputation.

As per the information, a few days before proceeding to leave from July 5, 2022, Bhawra had expressed his willingness to go on Central deputation. He wrote a letter in this regard to the Punjab government and Union home ministry, offering to avail himself of a posting at the Centre.

The Punjab Government was unhappy with Bhawra over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, especially after the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, which eventually led to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha.

However, as the state government wants to retain Yadav, it is not sure if his name will figure in the panel to be sent back by UPSC to state government as Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS, is still junior to at least five officers. So the state government wants to continue with him as officiating DGP for a few more months.

A senior IPS officer, who doesn’t want to be quoted, said that Yadav is likely to remain Punjab DGP as he managed to bring back normalcy in the state in such a short period and his actions in the field have created a positive perception about the Punjab government among the public.

It is no secret that Gaurav Yadav also enjoys close-proximity with the AAP rank and file.

Wary of the possibility of Bhawra’s rejoining, a senior functionary revealed that few officials close to the chief minister have been assigned the task to convince him to extend his leave.

As per the Supreme Court procedure laid down to appoint the DGP, states cannot remove a DGP selected following UPSC procedures before completion of two years in office. Bhawra was appointed as DGP Punjab during previous Channi government on the day when model code of conduct had come into force on January 8.

Those backing Bhawra are of the view that as the officer is not very hopeful of getting the Central deputation soon, he will take his call on extending the leave considering his career options.

Yadav’s appointed as officiating DGP has caused great heartburn among few officers as he is junior to 1987-batch Prabodh Kumar, Sanjeev Kalra (1989 batch) and his own batchmates, Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu who are all qualified for the panel for the post of DGP as per the SC procedure. Bhawra and Dinkar Gupta (on Central deputation as NIA chief) are the other two officers who are senior to Yadav at those mentioned above.

Bhawra was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him. A senior government official said the situation is likely to be clearer in a day or two.

