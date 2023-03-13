All India Forest Sports Meet: Karnataka women grapple kabaddi gold

The side representing Karnataka edged Himachal Pradesh 34-32 to walk away with gold in the women’s kabaddi competition at the 26th All India Forest Sports Meet on Sunday.

Karnataka women won the kabaddi gold at the All India Forest Sports Meet. (HT File (Representative image))

Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, got the better of Gujarat 55-11 to take home the bronze medal.

In the men’s kabaddi event, Tamil Nadu beat Goa 60-13, Himachal Pradesh defeated Gujarat 45-41, Karnataka outclassed Chhattisgarh 46-31. Haryana was given in a walkover against Maharashtra.

The women’s 50-m rifle three position championship saw Deepthi Jolly from Kerala pick 161 points to bag the gold, while Megha Tiwari from Chhattisgarh walked away with the silver with 160 points and Amrutha Sivaram from Kerala pocketed the bronze with 155 points.

In the women’s 50-m open rifle prone championship, Megha Tiwari from Chhattisgarh raced ahead of the field to score 70 points and comfortably take the gold. Deepthi and Amrutha logged 66 points each to claim silver and bronze, respectively.

