All owners in Jammu and Kashmir to get digitised land records in 3 languages by month-end: Chief secy

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday said that all the landowners in the union territory will get a digital passbook of their revenue records in three languages by the end of this month. He also said that work on the establishment of a film city in J&K has started.

Mehta, who was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, said that the digitisation effort was the first-of-its-kind process in J&K which was aimed to mitigate land disputes and ensure transparency.

“By September-end, all the landowners will get digital passbooks in three languages- Hindu, Urdu and English. It is for the first time one will get the document in the language he understands. Earlier, people won’t understand the language in which the (land documents) were written,” Mehta said.

He said that many a time people would sell land not belonging to them duping buyers who were then not able to get their money back. “So, we are trying to stop these things in a transparent manner,” he said.

‘Power supply improving’

As winter was approaching, Mehta claimed that the power supply has improved in the union territory.

“Last year in winter there was no problem in power. In between, there was some reduction in supply which was due to some international problems. Actually, the power supply has remained more than in the past,” he said.

He also said that the movement of traffic, particularly fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, was being sorted.

The chief secretary also claimed that there was a 12 times increase in people going for sporting activities in the past three years.

“Many people are playing. Three years ago, just 3 lakh people would play (sports) but now this time a minimum number of 35 lakh would play. There has been a 12 times increase in three years. We are expecting that if we continue at the same speed, I am hoping the number to increase to 70 lakh,” he said.

