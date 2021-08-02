All tourists stuck in Lahaul & Spiti’s Udaipur evacuated

All the tourists stranded in Lahaul and Spiti’s Udaipur subdivision have been rescued, district officials said on Sunday.

As many as 241 visitors and score of locals were stuck in Pattan, Thirot, Trilokinath and Miyar of the tribal district after a cloudburst triggered multiple flashfloods which washed away bridges and roads.

Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said 18 people were airlifted in two helicopter sorties while 50 tourists were rescued through a zipline setup on Shansha Nullah.

A man being rescued in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The state government had deployed its newly leased helicopter to airlift the stranded people. However, it could not fly on Friday and Saturday due to bad weather conditions.

The rescued people were taken to Manali and Kullu in HRTC buses from where they will be sent to their respective destinations.

Earlier, the chief minister also took an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

He sought detailed report from PWD, Jal Shakti department, HPSEB, agriculture and horticulture departments on losses occurred due to the flashfloods. He directed the Jal Shakti department to prepare a holistic and sustainable plan based on modern scientific studies for providing drinking water supply throughout the year.

Thakur said that a meeting would be convened soon to sort out the issue of pending permission from BRO with respect to laying of underground power supply cable through Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. He said that it was important since the Thirot power house was the only source of power.

He directed the officers to prepare damage report regarding damage in Spiti subdivision.

The chief minister also asked the BRO Commandant to ensure a timely restoration of main road in Udaipur area.

Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda apprised the CM of damage to cash crops due to road connectivity problems.

No trace of three missing persons

Rescuers found no trace of the three missing people on the sixth day after the cloudburst struck Tozing Nullah of Keylong. Twelve people were swept away in the flooding nullah of which two were rescued and bodies of seven were found.

Also, there was no trace of four people missing in Brahm Ganga rivulet in Manikaran of Kullu.

One killed in road mishap

One person was killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ropsang Nullah, near Sissu village.

The deceased has been identified as Tashi, who was deployed at the village revenue office. The injured has been admitted to the Keylong hospital.