Alleging scam, SAD wants naib tehsildar recruitment process scrapped

The senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded the immediate scrapping of the naib tehsildar recruitment process and the initiation of a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore scam.

Addressing a press conference here along with students who sat in the paper, Majithia said the naib tehsildar recruitment scam was the biggest in the history of Punjab. He said this scam was on the same pattern as the Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment scam, with 11 out of the 19 students selected in the general category belonging to one area -- Moonak and Patran. He said three of these candidates were also relatives, like in the case of the J&K scam.

Asserting that a massive fraud had been committed with 70,000 candidates who had sat for the paper, Majithia said chief minister Bhagwant Mann owed an explanation to the candidates as to why only persons from his area have been selected in the examination.

Stating that there’s more than meets the eye, Majithia said the topper in the examination - Jasvir Singh -- had applied for the post of sweeper in the Vidhan Sabha a few months back and even failed to clear the paper for the post of Patwari as well as clerk-cum-data entry operator.

“The same person achieved 84.7% in the naib tehsildar exam paper whose difficulty was at par with UPSC exams and also had negative marking,” he added.

He also questioned why the paper was not set in Punjabi and why the promise of giving preference to the youth of Punjab domicile in government jobs was not followed.