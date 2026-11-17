Amid an intensified speculation over reunion between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, party insiders say alliance talks are almost final, with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expected to meet top BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, next week to iron out the remaining issues. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing traders and businessmen at Maur, Bathinda, on Monday. (X)

The meeting is likely to take place after the annual election of office-bearers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on November 20. An announcement on the alliance is likely on November 24, coinciding with the birth anniversary (Gurpurb) of Guru Nanak Dev, two Akali leaders privy to the developments said.

“Some issues are still to be sorted out, but largely the alliance is almost done. The next 10 days are crucial,” one of the two leaders quoted above said.

A senior Punjab BJP leader said discussions on the alliance were confined to the top leadership of the two parties. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge CR Paatil will be in Chandigarh on Tuesday, but there is no schedule for his meeting with Sukhbir or any other Akali leader.

The latest development on Akali-BJP tie-up comes over three months after Sukhbir’s August 7 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, their first one-on-one interaction since once long-time allies parted ways in 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws. The meeting had reignited speculation about the two parties coming together for the 2027 polls.

While the BJP’s national and state leadership, including Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and Kewal Singh Dhillon, has repeatedly maintained that the party will contest the assembly elections on its own, several senior leaders have advocated a pact with the Akalis.

Those favouring an alliance include former state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, former Union ministers Som Parkash and Vijay Sampla, and former ministers Manoranjan Kalia, Tikshan Sud and Surjit Jyani.

Their argument is that a tie-up could help the party overcome its weak rural organisational base in Punjab, consolidate urban Hindu and rural Jat-Sikh votes and prevent a division of the anti-incumbency vote. Both parties have suffered electoral setbacks since deciding to go their separate ways six years ago.

‘Seat-sharing major discussion point’

According to insiders, a major point of discussion in the ongoing negotiations is seat-sharing, with the BJP seeking a larger share than the 23 seats it contested under the previous arrangement.

The two parties had contested the Punjab assembly elections together for five elections between 1997 and 2017, with the SAD contesting 94 and the BJP 23 of the total 117 seats.

Their alliance, which lasted nearly 24 years, brought them to power three times — in 1997, 2007 and 2012. However, the SAD-BJP government lost power in 2017 after two consecutive terms, with the SAD reduced to 15 seats and the BJP to three.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the SAD tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but the alliance won just four seats — three for the SAD and one for the BSP. The BJP, contesting independently, managed only two seats.

The parties fared no better in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the SAD winning just one of Punjab’s 13 seats and the BJP failing to open its account.

A BJP leader also indicated that announcements on other major issues, including the release of Sikh prisoners, were likely alongside the formal declaration of the tie-up.

SAD plans mega rally in Moga on December 8

Meanwhile, the SAD is gearing up for a rally at Moga’s Killi Chahlan village on December 8, the birth anniversary of its late patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who served as Punjab chief minister five times and led the party for nearly five decades. He died in 2023.

A target of over two lakh people has been set for the rally, with party leaders and workers asked to mobilise support and make it a show of strength ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

“We hope top leaders of both parties will address the rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join,” an Akali leader said.

Over the next two days, Sukhbir is scheduled to hold meetings with traders in Mansa, Budhlada and Sardulgarh on November 17, and in Mohali, Kharar and Gobindgarh on November 18. On November 19, he will reach Amritsar to meet SGPC members ahead of the committee’s office-bearers election the following day.