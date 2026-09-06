Allied & healthcare college to come up at Hamirpur

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish an Allied and Healthcare College at Hamirpur, with a total intake of 330 seats across six professional courses.

At present, allied and healthcare courses in disciplines such as radiology, anaesthesia, laboratory technology and dialysis technology are being offered at IGMC Shimla and Dr RPGMC, Tanda.

The college will offer BSc Laboratory Sciences with 60 seats, BSc Radiology with 60 seats, BSc Anaesthesia with 60 seats, BSc Optometry with 60 seats, BSc Physiotherapy with 60 seats and a dialysis technician course with 30 seats.

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The college aims to ensure the availability of trained allied and healthcare professionals and strengthen the delivery of specialised medical services within the state.

The government has also decided to release ₹6.87 crore for the procurement of necessary machinery and equipment. The college will provide specialised training to students within the state and help to create a pool of skilled allied and healthcare professionals to meet the growing requirements of health institutions.

At present, allied and healthcare courses in disciplines such as radiology, anaesthesia, laboratory technology and dialysis technology are being offered at IGMC Shimla and Dr RPGMC, Tanda.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government is committed to providing quality and specialised healthcare services to the people of the state while creating new avenues of professional education and employment for the youth. “Strengthening allied and healthcare education is essential for supporting doctors and other medical professionals and ensuring efficient delivery of modern healthcare services,” he said.

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