Allotted, not arrived: When a city promises land too soon

In a city like Chandigarh, where sectors fall into place with geometric certainty and planning is almost a civic virtue, the idea of land existing in limbo feels out of character. And yet, at its edges are plots that have been allotted, priced, litigated and even reallocated over decades, but remain uninhabitable.

In 1980s, industrial plots were advertised in Chandigarh Phase III as part of the city’s expanding economic vision.

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They exist on paper. They exist in records. They exist in the memories of those once promised them. On the ground, however, they continue to wait — for electricity, for water, for something as basic as a zoning plan. In that gap between allocation and actualisation lies a different way of looking at how cities unfold, not always in straight lines or in sync with the expectations they set.

Drawn before it was ready

The story traces back to the early 1980s, when industrial plots were first advertised as part of the city’s expanding economic vision. Applications were invited, allotments made, and for many, the promise of ownership felt immediate. But the ground beneath those promises proved less certain. What followed was not a single disruption, but a series of shifts. Questions around land classification, changes in plot sizes and a steady movement through administrative and legal processes stretched what was once straightforward into something far longer. By the early 2000s, revised lists and fresh rounds of consent had begun to reshape the original promise, leaving different groups of allottees on slightly different tracks. The specifics are layered and legal, but the larger question is far more urban. What does it mean for a city to assign land before it is ready to support it?

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{{^usCountry}} Between paper and ground {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between paper and ground {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Decades later, even as the matter appears to have reached a degree of closure on paper, the reality on site has moved at a different pace. In what is now referred to as Phase III of the industrial area, several allottees find themselves holding land that cannot yet support what it was intended for. There is still no clear zoning framework to guide construction. Basic utilities such as electricity, water supply and sewerage remain either unavailable or in transition between departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decades later, even as the matter appears to have reached a degree of closure on paper, the reality on site has moved at a different pace. In what is now referred to as Phase III of the industrial area, several allottees find themselves holding land that cannot yet support what it was intended for. There is still no clear zoning framework to guide construction. Basic utilities such as electricity, water supply and sewerage remain either unavailable or in transition between departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This absence does not present itself all at once. It shows up in parts. A connection that cannot be granted. A plan yet to be finalised. Each gap, small on its own, but together creating a space that is technically allotted and yet not usable. Even preliminary steps, like building a boundary wall or securing temporary connections, depend on systems still catching up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This absence does not present itself all at once. It shows up in parts. A connection that cannot be granted. A plan yet to be finalised. Each gap, small on its own, but together creating a space that is technically allotted and yet not usable. Even preliminary steps, like building a boundary wall or securing temporary connections, depend on systems still catching up. {{/usCountry}}

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It raises a question that extends beyond a single case. When does land become usable — at the moment of allotment or when infrastructure arrives?

The long pause

For some, this has meant living with a timeline that began in the early 1980s and continues into the present. Plans have been deferred. Ventures remain on paper. In practical terms, what was once an opportunity has turned into a prolonged wait to even begin. And yet, the story resists easy conclusions. It is not only about delay, but about the layered

nature of city making, where legal, administrative and physical processes rarely move together, and decisions taken decades apart continue to shape the present.

In a city that prides itself on being planned, this lag is not just an administrative delay. It is a structural contradiction. Chandigarh’s order is often read through its grids and sectors, but planning is not only about how land is drawn, it is about when it becomes usable.

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Until that alignment happens, these plots remain a reminder that a city can appear complete on paper while still being unfinished where it matters most.

aashna.gakhar@gmail.com (The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer)

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