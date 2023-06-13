Allow CET passouts to appear in main exam: Haryana Youth Congress chief

Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja on Monday said all the 3.57 lakh youths who have cleared the common eligibility test (CET) of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission should get a chance to appear in the main exam.

In a statement, Budhiraja said the decision to call four times the number of candidates in the examination was wrong. He said that Haryana Youth Congress workers will gherao the chief minister’s residence in Karnal on June 16 in support of candidates.

Budhiraja said about 7.53 lakh youth had appeared for the CET on November 5 and 6 last year and 3.57 lakh youth passed the examination. However, the staff selection commission has decided to invite only four times the number of youths who passed the CET for the main examination.

“We oppose this decision of the commission. If all the qualified youngsters are not given an opportunity to appear in the main examination, then the Youth Congress under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, will gherao chief minister’s residence in Karnal on June 16,” he said. Budhiraja said that CET qualified youths have submitted a memorandum to all MLAs and MPs in this regard.

