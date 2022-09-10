All-party meet decides to set up committee on issue of inclusion of non-locals as voters

JAMMU: The all-party meeting convened by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here on Saturday decided to set up a committee to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of inclusion of “non-locals” in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by all the five constituents of the PAGD-- NC, PDP, CPI (M), CPI and Awami National Conference - besides the Congress and several Jammu-based parties, including Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) and Dogra Sadar Sabha-led by former minister Gulchain Singh Charak.

“All political parties have unanimously decided that they won’t tolerate the inclusion of non-locals as voters in Jammu and Kashmir. We have decided to set up a committee to chalk out further course of action,” National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said at his Bhatindi residence here this evening after the meeting.

When asked whether he has lost trust in autonomous institutions, including the election commission, Abdullah, who is also PAGD chairperson, asked which institution was working properly today.

“Satya Pal Malik was governor and promised that nothing would happen, but abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A happened. We were also led by the present LG (Manoj Sinha) to PM’s all-party meet (in June 2021). We were assured that all those behind bars will be released but tell me who was freed. All those present here (in the meeting) feel that our rights are being attacked. We may have separate agendas and issues, but all of us are one on this issue of voting rights,” Abdullah said.

The meeting was attended by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla, ex-BJP minister and founder of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan, Choudhary Lal Singh, former minister and president of Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Manish Kumar and Mission Jammu Kashmir Statehood president Sunil Dimple.

Veteran politician and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, currently on tour to the Chenab Valley region, was not present at the meeting.

The BJP has, however, slammed the NC, PDP and others for raking up the issue of “inclusion of non-local voters” and accused them of spreading propaganda to disturb the peace.

It has said there was no issue of “locals or non-locals” as the Constitution gives the right to every citizen to vote after attaining the age of 18. (With inputs from agencies)

