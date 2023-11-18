Alumni come together at vet varsity to reminisce student years

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised alumni meet-2023. More than 500 participants from diverse backgrounds including veterinary, fisheries, dairy sciences and bio-technology among others joined this event.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minister for agriculture and farmers welfare Gurmeet Singh Khuddian was the chief guest and inaugurated the alumni meet. He also inaugurated the examination and lecture halls of the University. The meet was organised under the patronage of Dr. Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said that the university provides the trained professionals for the livestock sector of Punjab, and thus, plays an important role in the upliftment of the livestock farming and fisheries in the state. Dr Navin Kumar Jain, national coordinator, institutional development plan (IDP), was the guest of honour. Dr Jain said that the institutional development plan organised the various activities to support students and faculty of the university, and thus, provides opportunities for them to get trained in world class institutes. Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, addressed the alumni and thanked them for their participation in the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, DSW cum EO, welcomed the participants and mentioned that the alumni meet is an opportunity to come back to the alma mater, and cherish the memories with the friends, teachers and colleagues.

Dr Sangeeta Toor, director and Dr GS Bedi, joint director department of animal husbandry, Punjab, were also present on the occasion. A short film on the inception and activities of the university was displayed.

On this occasion, three books were released by the dignitaries. Books entitled “Matto te Mano ton zoonoses bare jano” in Punjabi and “Matto aur Mano Behne do, zoonoses ki Baten Karti hain Jo” in Hindi were authored by Dr Rajnish Sharma, Dr Jaswinder Singh, and Dr BBS Dhaliwal. A book titled “The Practical Handbook Veterinary Homeopathy” written by Dr Surjit Singh Makker was also released. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised. Alumni actively participated and enjoyed the games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Event was filled with different types of colours. Veterinary officers Dr Rana Preet Gill and Dr Veer Sukhwant recited songs. Alumni were enthralled with the cultural programme by the university students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON