Always looking for best ways to enhance services: DGP at Chandigarh Police Raising Day parade

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest at the Chandigarh Police’s 55th Raising Day parade
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Chandigarh director general of police Praveer Ranjan during the 55th Raising Day parade in Sector 26 on Thursday. (HT Photo)
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Chandigarh director general of police Praveer Ranjan during the 55th Raising Day parade in Sector 26 on Thursday.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Thursday organised the 55th Raising Day parade in Sector 26 here.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion. The parade contingent of the Chandigarh Police was headed by assistant superintendent of police Mridul.

While delivering the welcome address, UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan said that Chandigarh Police were always looking for the best ways to enhance services for citizens and provide crime-free environment to them.

He discussed various innovations coming up in the city under the Smart City project, E-beat book system, E-saathi app and Urja project. He also spoke on how all police stations of Chandigarh have been declared paperless and highlighted the formation of an anti-eve teasing squad and Swayam, a self-defence training programme.

UT administrator Purohit talked about the police force, while UT adviser Dharam Pal decorated the newly promoted DSPs of Chandigarh Police with badges and congratulated them.

In the evening, an ‘At Home’ function was also organised at the residence of the UT DGP in Sector 5 where various police officers and other officials of the administration were present.

Friday, November 19, 2021
