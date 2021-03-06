Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the constitution of an enforcement directorate, mining, under the command of a senior police officer with adequate police force at his command to take action against illegal mining.

Slamming the previous SAD-BJP government for not only patronising illegal mining during his reply to the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, the CM said his government had spent the last four years in setting in order the mining revenues, which the erstwhile regime had allowed to be frittered away.

When his government took over, the revenue from mining was as low as R .35 crore annually, which has been enhanced to ₹250 crore - an increase of ₹215 crore, said the CM.

Asserting his resolve to bring to book all those involved in the sacrilege and police firing incidents of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Amarinder informed the House that on the recommendations of the commission, constituted by his government to investigate the cases, he informed the House that so far, five police/ civil officials had been identified / nominated for legal action, while five persons had been convicted.