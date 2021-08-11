Amarinder meets Amit Shah, seeks 25 CAPF companies, anti-drone gadgets for BSF

Amid an escalating threat to the state’s security from across the border, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked Union home minister Amit Shah to urgently provide 25 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) and anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) for protection against Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

Citing the recent heavy influx of weapons, hand grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) into the state, the CM told Shah at a meeting in New Delhi that the security situation was grave and needed the Centre’s immediate intervention with Pakistan’s ISI also raising the ante ahead of the Independence Day and in the run-up to the Punjab assembly polls.

Also, Amarinder sought CAPF deployment in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Phagwara and Moga districts, as well as anti-drone technology for the BSF at the borders, according to an official release. He pointed to the threat to the security of vital infrastructure, installations and public events being attended by individuals facing “high threat”.

Citing inputs from central and state agencies, corroborated by disclosures made by arrested terrorists, the CM said potential individual and mass indiscriminate targets include trains, buses and temples, prominent farmer leaders, RSS shakhas/offices, RSS, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders based in Punjab, deras, Nirankari bhawans and samagams. Specific inputs about 5 such farmer leaders had been received but they had refused to take security offered by Punjab and Haryana police.

“With the Punjab assembly elections scheduled in early 2022, many militant and radical operatives are being pressurised by the ISI to carry out terror attacks,” he warned.

The CM told Shah that between July 4 and August 8, 2021, foreign based pro-Khalistani entities, working in close collaboration with the ISI, had managed to induct over 30 pistols, one MP4 Rifle, one AK-47 Rifle, around 35 hand-grenades, sophisticated laboratory made tiffin bombs, over 6 Kg RDX and assorted hardware for fabrication of IEDs (9 detonators, 1 multiple timer device and fuse-wire).

Raises farm laws, fertiliser shortage

Citing social, economic and security implications of the prolonged farmers’ agitation, Amarinder pressed Shah for immediate repeal of the farm laws.

The CM expressed concern over the fear of elements from across the border trying to exploit disgruntlement against the government, seeking an enduring and expeditious solution to the farmers’ concerns. “While these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as the state moves towards elections in early 2022,” he warned.

Amarinder also flagged the urgent need to compensate farmers for the management of paddy straw at the rate of ₹100 per quintal and to address the growing fear of shortage of DAP. He urged Shah to immediately advise the officials of the fertilizers department for enhanced allocation of DAP stocks to Punjab.