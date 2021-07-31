Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amarinder orders probe into suicide by Congress worker in Ludhiana
Amarinder orders probe into suicide by Congress worker in Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the director general of police (DGP) to probe the death of a Congress worker by alleged suicide in Dakha of Ludhiana district and bring the culprits to the book
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the director general of police (DGP) to probe the death of a Congress worker by alleged suicide in Dakha of Ludhiana district and bring the culprits to the book.

In a Twitter post, the CM wrote, “Tragic news of our party worker from Ludhiana district Happy Bajwa committing suicide. Have directed @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately enquire into it and to bring the culprits to book. Anyone found guilty will not be spared (sic).”

The body of the victim, Daljit Singh, alias Happy Bajwa, was cremated on Friday with several senior party leaders and workers from across the state in attendance and extending their support to the family.

Before consuming poison, Daljit had circulated a WhatsApp message addressed to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, accusing certain Akali workers from his village of harassing him in a property dispute case. Five FIRs were registered against Daljit by the police, three of which were of cheating and two of criminal intimidation, it is learnt.

Captain Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to the CM, who attended the funeral, said strict action will be taken against the accused.

