Amarnath Yatra: J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs ‘Pratham Puja’

Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ of Amarnath Yatra and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha performs the 'Pratham Puja' to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra via video conferencing, in Srinagar. (PTI)

Interacting with the mediapersons, the LG highlighted the efforts of the administration and the shrine board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall yatra experience for devotees.

“Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and concerned departments are committed to providing better facilities and services to pilgrims. There has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe and hassle-free,” the Lt Governor said, adding that all the citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad. “It has been ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this yatra irrespective of their religion,” he said.

This year, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from June 29 simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.