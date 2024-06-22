 Amarnath Yatra: J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs ‘Pratham Puja’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amarnath Yatra: J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs ‘Pratham Puja’

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 23, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ of Amarnath Yatra and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people. Interacting with the mediapersons, the LG highlighted the efforts of the administration and the shrine board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall yatra experience for devotees.

Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ of Amarnath Yatra and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha performs the 'Pratham Puja' to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra via video conferencing, in Srinagar. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha performs the 'Pratham Puja' to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra via video conferencing, in Srinagar. (PTI)

Interacting with the mediapersons, the LG highlighted the efforts of the administration and the shrine board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall yatra experience for devotees.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and concerned departments are committed to providing better facilities and services to pilgrims. There has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe and hassle-free,” the Lt Governor said, adding that all the citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad. “It has been ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this yatra irrespective of their religion,” he said.

This year, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from June 29 simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amarnath Yatra: J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs ‘Pratham Puja’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On