Amarnath Yatra: J&K LG performs Pratham Puja to mark ceremonial start

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday performed the traditional ‘Pratham Puja’ at the holy Amarnath cave shrine, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage. Organised annually by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) on Jyeshtha Purnima, the ritual signals the final countdown to the 57-day-long yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offering prayers during the ‘Pratham Puja’, marking the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, at Shri Amarnath cave temple, in Anantnag district on Monday. (PTI Photo)

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Accompanied by top civil, police, and security administration officials, Sinha sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani (Lord Shiva), praying for the peace, prosperity, health, and well-being of all. He also extended a heartfelt invitation to devotees across the country to join the spiritual journey.

“As the Yatra commences on July 3, the administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, army, police, security forces, local community, service providers, and volunteers are working in complete synergy,” Sinha said. “Every stakeholder is devoted to ensuring a safe, hassle-free, and a memorable pilgrimage for all pilgrims. With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities, and the invaluable support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we are fully prepared to welcome devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey.”

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{{^usCountry}} The LG was joined at the shrine by J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat; special DG (coordination) PHQ, SJM Gillani; principal secretary to LG and SASB CEO Mandeep K Bhandari; Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg; JKPDCL MD and nodal officer for the Baltal axis Rahul Yadav; Kashmir IG VK Birdi; DIG CKR Rajiv Omprakash; Ganderbal deputy commissioner Jatin Kishore; his Anantnag counterpart Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat; and director, information, Shreya Singhal, among other senior officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG was joined at the shrine by J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat; special DG (coordination) PHQ, SJM Gillani; principal secretary to LG and SASB CEO Mandeep K Bhandari; Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg; JKPDCL MD and nodal officer for the Baltal axis Rahul Yadav; Kashmir IG VK Birdi; DIG CKR Rajiv Omprakash; Ganderbal deputy commissioner Jatin Kishore; his Anantnag counterpart Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat; and director, information, Shreya Singhal, among other senior officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Logistics check conducted successfully

Following the ceremonial start, administrative and security officials shifted focus to ground operations. Early on Monday morning, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Jammu IGP BS Tuti, and other senior officers conducted a successful dry run of the yatra convoy from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar to Ramban district.

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The trial convoy, comprising officials from various departments and security agencies, departed at 5am. To assess the transit arrangements firsthand, both Kumar and Tuti boarded one of the buses to experience the highway journey directly.

“All arrangements are in place for the pilgrimage and we found no deficiencies during the dry run. However, if there’s any, it will be removed by July 1,” said Kumar. He said that the Lieutenant Governor will officially flag off the first batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 4am on July 2, under the escort of CRPF commandos.

The dry run aimed at ensuring the hassle-free movement of the convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44), evaluating security measures, logistics, and inter-agency coordination. The heavily guarded convoy reached the Ramban district headquarters within four hours. Civilian traffic was temporarily suspended on the highway—the only all-weather road linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country—to facilitate the trial. The convoy halted briefly at the Chanderkote Yatra Langar site to review pilgrim facilities before proceeding to Banihal. (With inputs by Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)

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Yatra key dates

June 29: LG Manoj Sinha performed the ceremonial ‘Pratham Puja’ at the cave shrine. Security and logistics dry run convoy departs Jammu at 5am and reaches Ramban after four hours.

July 1: Deadline to rectify any residual infrastructure or logistical deficiencies.

July 2 (4am): Official flag-off of the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp, Jammu.

July 3: Formal commencement of the 57-day pilgrimage via the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

August 28: Culmination of the Amarnath Yatra on Raksha Bandhan.