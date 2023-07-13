4 Amarnath yatris hurt in Udhampur accident

At least four Amarnath yatris among five were injured after a car carrying them hit a road divider in Samroli area of Udhampur district on Wednesday morning, said officials.

The pilgrims were on their way to the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district when the car driver lost control and hit road divider (Representational Photo)

The pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj were on their way to the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district when the car driver lost control and hit road divider at Samroli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 6.15 am, official said. The injured pilgrims and the driver were hospitalized at district hospital in Udhampur. The pilgrims had a narrow escape. One of the injured pilgrims Sarla Pandey of Prayagraj said, “ we were on way to Amarnath cave shrine when our car hit the road divider.”

Another injured Baijnath Mishra of Prayagraj said that all the five including driver were injured in the accident.

“It happened all of a sudden. We were taken to police station and then referred to the hospital where x-rays were done and treatment was provided to us,” he added. Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider was injured seriously after a truck crushed him at Birpur Complex in Samba district. The injured was identified as Bittu Sharma of Kanal in Bishnah.

The truck was seized and driver arrested.