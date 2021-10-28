Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: Brother, family booked for abetting man’s suicide
chandigarh news

Ambala: Brother, family booked for abetting man’s suicide

The Ambala police have booked a man, his wife and their son for abetting his brother’s suicide in Ambala’s Naraingarh on Tuesday.
The Ambala man committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The police have booked a man, his wife and their son for abetting his brother’s suicide in Ambala’s Naraingarh on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Ram, the deceased’s brother, his wife Kamlesh and son Abhishek, who were all named in the suicide note left behind by the man, SHO Dhoom Singh said.

“The man’s autopsy was conducted and handed over to the family for last rites on Wednesday,” Singh said.

The victim’s 24-year-old son stated in his police complaint that the trio used to taunt his father over one acre of ancestral land belonging to his grandfather.

“We held several meetings to resolve the issue, but to no avail. On Tuesday, my father consumed a poisonous substance and we took him to a private clinic and then to civil hospital, from where he was referred to Chandigarh. He died on the way,” he told the police.

