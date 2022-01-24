Ambala Cantonment gang war: Car used in shootout recovered from Kurukshetra

In a major development in the daylight shooting on Friday where Mohali-based gangster Mohit Rana was shot dead and his associate was left critically injured, police have recovered the car used in the crime from the neighbouring district of Kurukshetra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the Ford EcoSport SUV belonging to the accused was found unattended at Pipli bus stand by their Kurukshetra counterparts.

“As established earlier, the registration number of the SUV is fake. It has also come to the fore that the same car with the original number was used in the murder of a businessman in Rohtak on January 6. We have found the original registration number and our teams are working on several leads to nab the three assailants,” Randhawa said.

CCTV cameras had captured the three assailants stepping out of the SUV and firing indiscriminately. Mohit, an aide of the Bhupi Rana gang, was killed on the spot and Vishal, alias Bhola, was grievously injured. Bhola, who was immediately referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment, is still critical. It has been learnt that chances of his survival are low and a major surgery is still pending.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the murder, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post.

Brar is said to be affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Rana gangs.