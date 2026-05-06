Ensure triple engine government for speedy growth: CM Saini in Ambala

Asserting that a “triple engine” government (in Centre, state and civic body) of the BJP was needed to accelerate the development process, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday appealed to people to ensure the victory of BJP mayoral candidate Akshita Saini and others in all 20 wards in Ambala. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a gathering in Ambala on Tuesday.

The election is slated for May 10. Addressing the “Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Yatra”, organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Agrasen Chowk in Ambala, he said the people of Haryana were steadily increasing their trust in the BJP.

He flayed the Congress for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan (Amendment) Act in the Lok Sabha. “During its long rule, Congress took no concrete steps in the interest of women. The state government has taken important steps towards empowering women. Women are getting gas cylinders for ₹500, clean water is reaching every home and eligible individuals are benefiting from the government’s welfare schemes,” Saini said.

BJP state general secretary Archana Gupta, state vice president Banto Kataria, former minister Aseem Goel, Yamunanagar mayor Suman Bahmani, senior leader Kamlesh Dhanda and others were present.

Later, the chief minister also chaired a Buddhijeevi Sammelan (intellectuals’ conference) at Sector 9