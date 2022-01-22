Ambala gang war: 20 bullets crossed gangster’s body, four found inside, autopsy reveals

A day after a gangster affiliated with the Bhupi Rana gang was shot dead in Ambala Cantonment, the autopsy revealed that 20 bullets passed through his body and another four were lodged inside.

Autopsy on the body of Mohit Rana, a resident of Khelan village, Dera Bassi, Mohali, was conducted at the Ambala sub-divisional civil hospital on Friday.

Carried out by a board of three doctors, it continued for nearly two hours, with a large number of Rana’s relatives and friends present on the hospital premises.

Heavy police force was deployed to avert any law and order situation.

Dr Munish Singla, a forensic expert on the board, said as per preliminary report, 20 bullets passed through the body, leading to 40 wounds, mostly on the chest, abdomen and thighs. “We were able to extract four bullets from the chest, head and shoulder. These were handed over to the police. The final report will be ready in a few days, after which a ballistic report will be prepared to determine the weapons used in the crime,” he said.

Inspector Suresh Kumar, station in-charge, Mahesh Nagar police station, said after the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

The other victim of the attack, Vishal, alias Bhola, a private employee and a resident of Ambala Cantonment, remains critical at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police uncertain of assailants’ identity 24 hours later

Meanwhile, the police failed to establish the identity of the assailants 24 hours after the gang war took place in broad daylight near DAV Public School on the Ambala-Jagadhari road on Thursday.

Soon after the incident, a Facebook post by Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder with his “brother” Kala Rana. Police said Brar was affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Rana gangs, and operated from abroad.

Both Kala Rana and Monu Rana operate in association with the Bishnoi gang against a common enemy – the Bhupi Rana gang.

A number of clashes and executions have been reported between the gangs in several north Haryana districts like Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said his teams were working on several initial tips, adding that the murder was a fallout of the enmity between the gangs over the 2014 murder of a Bhupi Rana aide, Mohammad Mushtaq, in Barara.

A senior cop said they were looking into the role of gangster Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, who was also a co-accused in the 2014 murder case.

He had gone missing soon after the murder in which gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

“Kala is a native of Karnal and later shifted to Yamunanagar. Other than the 2014 case, he was recently named in the murder of a Yamunanagar businessman, Raghunath Prajapati, in which Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, confessed to his involvement. Kala is also facing cases for threatening the Yamunanagar CIA-2 in-charge last month and seeking extortion money from mining contractors in Yamunanagar in August 2020, among others. He currently operates from a foreign country,” the police official said.