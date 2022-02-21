Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala joy ride mishap: Amusement park sealed, safety audit ordered
chandigarh news

Ambala joy ride mishap: Amusement park sealed, safety audit ordered

Deputy commissioner Vikram said the Barara sub-divisional magistrate will conduct a safety audit through an expert institute once the amusement park is reopened
The victims were onboard a Ferris wheel ride during a school trip at H20 Fun Park-cum-Amusement Park in Ambala on Saturday, when the safety gate of their cabin gave way. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

Ambala joy ride mishap

A day after a 23-year-old teacher, Riya Garg, was killed and three students were injured at an amusement park in Ambala’s Mullana area, the site was sealed by the police on Sunday.

“The park was sealed following a preliminary probe on Saturday evening. It will be reopened following a report by the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team that will visit the site on Monday for a probe. The Yamunanagar-based owner has yet to be caught, while the manager was arrested from the park on Saturday,” said inspector Subhash Singh, station house officer, Mullana.

Deputy commissioner Vikram said the Barara sub-divisional magistrate will also conduct a safety audit through an expert institute once the amusement park is reopened.

The victims were onboard a Ferris wheel ride during a school trip at H20 Fun Park-cum-Amusement Park on NH-344 (Jagadhri Road), when the safety gate of their cabin gave way.

Garg, who had joined the teaching job at Jai Public School, Barara, just two months ago, fell from nearly 20 feet and died on the spot, while three students were injured after falling from diverse heights.

RELATED STORIES

The park owner was booked for negligence on the complaint of her father, Shrawan.

Out of the three injured students, 11-year-old Abhika underwent surgery for a fracture at a hospital in Ambala City on Sunday. The other two students, Kanika, 12, and Himani, 12, were discharged after first-aid on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP