Four fall from Ferris wheel in Ambala, teacher dies

Ambala: A 23-year-old teacher died and three students of a private school were injured as the safety gate of a moving Ferris wheel broke at an amusement park in Ambala’s Mullana area on Saturday.

Riya Garg, the teacher from Thamber village of Barara who joined work just two months ago for her first job at Jai Public School in Adhoi village, fell from nearly 20 feet and died on the spot, police said.

Garg was on a trip to H20 Fun Park-cum-Amusement Park in Manka Manki village with fellow teachers and nearly 135 students, out of whom three students — Abhika (11), Kanika (12) and Himani (12) — were on the same ride and received injuries, investigating officer Aman Rana said.

“The kids fell from diverse heights as the ride was still moving. All were taken to Maharishi Markandeshwar University and Medical College for treatment. The teacher was declared dead and her autopsy was conducted, after which the body was handed over to the family for cremation. As per initial probe, she had received serious head injuries and several internal wounds, due to which she died,” Rana said.

The teacher’s father, Shrawan, a farmer, told police that at around 11 am, several students were on-board the ride and her daughter was sitting with the three kids.

“I enquired at my own level that Riya died as the safety grill of the swing broke and the ride was still moving. There should be legal action against the owner of H2O Fun Park,” he said in his police statement.

The school is one of the reputed educational institutes in the region and is owned by KL Johar, an educationist who is also associated with Yamunanagar-based Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institutions of Knowledge and Service.

Principal Cheshta Saluja couldn’t be reached for comment.

The amusement park is situated on the Ambala-Yamunanagar border on NH-344 (Jagadhri Road) and is a popular destination for parties and weddings in the region. Calls to the park’s official phone number remained unanswered.

“Other than the police probe, there could be an administrative probe on the safety and certification of the site too,” officials said. However, there was no confirmation on any such probe till the writing of this report, as deputy commissioner Vikram didn’t respond to calls and a text message.

Inspector Subash Singh, station in-charge of Mullana police station, said the manager, Sukhwinder, who was at the site, was arrested and the Yamunanagar-based owner has been summoned in connection with the incident.

“An FIR was registered under sections Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Out of three kids, two were discharged after first aid and further investigation is underway,” he said.