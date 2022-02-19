Four fall from Ferris wheel at Ambala amusement park, teacher dies

A 23-year-old teacher was killed and three students of a private school were injured as the safety gate of their moving Ferris wheel cabin flung open at an amusement park in Ambala’s Mullana area on Saturday.

According to police, Riya Garg, who joined her first job at Jai Public School in Adhoi village just two months back, fell from nearly 20 feet and died on the spot.

A resident of Thamber village, Barara, Garg was on a trip to H2O Fun Park-cum-Amusement Park at Manka Manki village with fellow teachers and 135 students, of whom, three – Abhika, 11, Kanika, 12, and Himani, 12 – were riding the same cabin as Garg and received injuries, investigating officer Aman Rana said.

“The teacher and the children fell from diverse heights, as the ride was still moving. All were taken to Maharishi Markandeshwar University and Medical College, Mullana, for treatment. But the teacher was declared dead. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, which revealed received serious head injuries and several internal wounds,” Rana told.

Safety gate was broken, alleges deceased’s father

Garg’s father, Shrawan, a farmer, told the police that on his own inquiry, he found that his daughter died as the safety gate of the swing was broken. He demanded legal action against the amusement park’s owner in his police statement.

Sources said the school was among the reputed educational institutes in the region and owned by Dr KL Johar, an educationist, who is also associated with Yamunanagar-based Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institutions of Knowledge and Service.

Principal Cheshta Saluja couldn’t be reached for a comment.

The amusement park, situated on the Ambala-Yamunanagar border on NH-344 (Jagadhri Road), is a popular destination for parties and weddings in the region. The official number of the park remained unanswered.

“Other than the police probe, there could be an administrative probe on the safety and certification of the site too,” officials said.

However, there was no confirmation on any such probe till the writing of this report, as deputy commissioner Vikram didn’t respond to calls and text messages.

Park manager arrested

Inspector Subash Singh, in-charge of Mullana police station, said the park manager, Sukhwinder, who was at the site, was arrested, while the Yamunanagar-based owner had been summoned in connection with the incident.

“An FIR has been lodged under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Out of three injured children, two were discharged after first-aid and further investigation is underway,” he said.