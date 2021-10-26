Ambala: JS Randhawa takes over as superintendent of police

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, 33, a 2012-batch IPS officer, took over as the Ambala superintendent of police on Monday. He is replacing 2008-batch officer Hamid Akhtar, who was transferred to the state crime branch on Friday. Akhtar will, however, still hold the additional charge of AIG, Welfare.

Randhawa, who was the earlier top cop of Sonepat, had also held the charge of DCP (urban) in Ambala around 2016, when Ambala and Panchkula were together under a single commissionerate.

On his first day in office, Randhawa said the prime motive of the police will be to curb the drug menace and crime against women, a police statement reads. He added that awareness against cyber crime is the only possible way to remain safe from the rising number of online frauds.

Randhawa is the fifth officer to take over the post in the last three years. In December last year, HPS officer Rajesh Kalia was replaced by Akhtar, after protesting farmers had allegedly blocked and attacked the convoy of CM Manohar Lal during the campaigning for the municipal corporation elections.

Kalia held the post for nearly five crucial months, when the farmer agitation against the contentious farm laws (then bills) started brewing and unions made their way towards the national capital. Before Kalia, Abhishek Jorwal was the SP for over a year.

IGP of Ambala Range, Bharti Arora, was also among 33 other officers to be transferred on Friday. The charge is still vacant.