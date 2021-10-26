Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: JS Randhawa takes over as superintendent of police
chandigarh news

Ambala: JS Randhawa takes over as superintendent of police

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, 33, a 2012-batch IPS officer, took over as the Ambala superintendent of police on Monday
Randhawa is the fifth officer to take over the post of Ambala superintendent of police in the last three years. (HT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, 33, a 2012-batch IPS officer, took over as the Ambala superintendent of police on Monday. He is replacing 2008-batch officer Hamid Akhtar, who was transferred to the state crime branch on Friday. Akhtar will, however, still hold the additional charge of AIG, Welfare.

Randhawa, who was the earlier top cop of Sonepat, had also held the charge of DCP (urban) in Ambala around 2016, when Ambala and Panchkula were together under a single commissionerate.

On his first day in office, Randhawa said the prime motive of the police will be to curb the drug menace and crime against women, a police statement reads. He added that awareness against cyber crime is the only possible way to remain safe from the rising number of online frauds.

Randhawa is the fifth officer to take over the post in the last three years. In December last year, HPS officer Rajesh Kalia was replaced by Akhtar, after protesting farmers had allegedly blocked and attacked the convoy of CM Manohar Lal during the campaigning for the municipal corporation elections.

RELATED STORIES

Kalia held the post for nearly five crucial months, when the farmer agitation against the contentious farm laws (then bills) started brewing and unions made their way towards the national capital. Before Kalia, Abhishek Jorwal was the SP for over a year.

IGP of Ambala Range, Bharti Arora, was also among 33 other officers to be transferred on Friday. The charge is still vacant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP