Ambala: Man booked for hurling abuses at female Major while posing as cop

Police have booked an unidentified man for hurling abuses at an Ambala Cantonment-based female Major over a phone call while posing as a sub-inspector with the Delhi Police.

The caller had identified himself as Avinash Tiwari from the Crime Branch of Sector 14 police station, Rohini.

As per the FIR, the said call was made to Major Santosh Lamba on July 11 last year, following which her husband, Wing Commander Inderjeet Singh, also posted here, wrote an e-mail to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana.

After a preliminary probe by the Anti-Gang Squad of the Delhi Police’s crime branch, the case was transferred to the Ambala Police on November 22.

Subsequently, a probe was carried out by DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar and an FIR was registered, said inspector Naresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Ambala Cantt police station.

In his complaint to Asthana, Wing Commander Singh had said that the caller, who identified himself as SI Avinash Tiwari from Delhi Police, was looking for someone named Pritam and his wife had politely told him that it was a wrong number. But he called again and started using filthy and abusive language, he alleged.

Inspector Naresh said, “In the Delhi Police’s probe, it was revealed that there is no such sub-inspector posted in Rohini. Now, we have registered a case and further investigation is underway.”

The case has been registered under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala Cantt police station.