Ambala man sentenced to life for raping 13-year-old daughter

Nearly two years after an Ambala resident raped her 13-year-old daughter in 2021-22, a fast track court on Wednesday sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life.

Public prosecutor Surjit Singh contended that to send a strong message in the society, maximum punishment should be awarded to him.

The accused, Pardeep Kumar (27), an auto driver, was convicted under Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a fine of ₹30,000 has also been imposed by the court of additional sessions judge Man Pal Ramawat.

The court, however, ordered the release of Kumar’s brother Krishan, who was convicted under Section 12 of the Act, but had remained in custody since January 8 last year, when the case was lodged.

While the defence appealed for a lenient view citing that his wife is separated and his mother passed away, so there is nobody to take care of his elderly father and he is the sole breadwinner, the public prosecutor argued that instead of taking care of the child, Pardeep committed sexual assault and raped her.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court observed that “…..if a girl is not safe in the company of her father, then nobody can save the girls. In this case, the convict, being the father of the victim, has crossed all the limits. The offence committed by him should be condemned in strongest words.”

The court also ordered a compensation of ₹5 lakh to be awarded to the victim.