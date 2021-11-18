Ambala MC house disrupted over voting rights to nominated councillors

The third house meeting of the Ambala municipal corporation held on Wednesday ended after several members of the non-BJP parties objected to the claims of newly sworn-in nominated councillor Sandeep Sachdeva of having voting rights.

Sachdeva along with Suresh Sahota, both belonging to the BJP, were administered oath by mayor Shakti Rani Sharma after 14 pending agendas of the last meeting were discussed.

The objections were raised after the house decided to discuss new agendas kept forward and BJP members showed disagreement on the issues asking for voting, including the nominated members.

On this, a senior member of the Haryana Janchetna Party (HJCP), Rajesh Mehta and his associates contradicted which was seconded by Congress councillor Mithun Verma. Later, the mayor intervened and decided to have a legal opinion.

Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, “To get more clarity on the voting rights, we will write to the department of urban local bodies, which will be informed to the house accordingly.”

Experts believe that the decision will be crucial as both mayor’s HJCP and the ruling BJP have eight councillors each in the 20-member house, besides two from the Congress and one from the HDF (one other member is accused in a murder case and remains absconding).

Action against JE

HJCP councillor Shardul Singh raised the issue of discrepancies in the construction work in his ward and alleged that junior engineer (JE) Vishal presented wrong facts before the house.

On this, the mayor recommended action against the official. Khadgata said a show-cause notice will be issued to the JE and action will be taken accordingly.

The highlights of the discussion on pending agendas of the second meeting remained increasing the number of safai karamchari and menace created by stray animals about which the mayor said sweeping in wards will be improved and the tender of the company engaged in catching animals has been extended after it expired recently.

The commissioner said, “The house proceedings went smoothly. Other than previous agendas, a few post-facto sanctions, including the nomination of land to gaushala on five acres of land, were passed.”