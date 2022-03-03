Ambala MC property tax branch staffer suspended for ‘irregularities’

Days after Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma wrote to municipal commissioner Virender Lather to conduct an inquiry and take action against an assistant-level employee of the civic body’s property tax branch for alleged irregularities, the said staffer was suspended on Wednesday.

In her letter written on Feb 21, 2022, the mayor cited a news report published in a Hindi daily, which said that the staffer had allegedly changed the mutation of ownership of a property in MC’s records, without any documents or approval of the competent authority.

“Now, the original owner has given a complaint at the Chowki No. 1 police station in Ambala City against the assistant Balbir Singh. After verifying his past record, it has also come to the fore that he is a habitual offender and involved in many scams. Therefore, the superintendent of police, Ambala, has already been requested to lodge an FIR on the basis of the owner’s complaint and conduct an inquiry,” Sharma said in her communication, accessed by HT. The mayor also asked the commissioner to constitute a committee to inquire about all the cases dealt by him during his tenure and transfer Balbir so that the inquiry is not affected.

Confirming the suspension, deputy municipal commissioner Aman Dhanda said that Singh was suspended after an inquiry and orders are being issued.

The mayor had earlier said that she has written at least 190 letters to various departments of the civic body in the last one year concerning several irregularities and nearly 140 of them remain unanswered, despite a couple of meetings with the officials.