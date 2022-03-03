Ambala MC property tax branch staffer suspended for ‘irregularities’
Days after Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma wrote to municipal commissioner Virender Lather to conduct an inquiry and take action against an assistant-level employee of the civic body’s property tax branch for alleged irregularities, the said staffer was suspended on Wednesday.
In her letter written on Feb 21, 2022, the mayor cited a news report published in a Hindi daily, which said that the staffer had allegedly changed the mutation of ownership of a property in MC’s records, without any documents or approval of the competent authority.
“Now, the original owner has given a complaint at the Chowki No. 1 police station in Ambala City against the assistant Balbir Singh. After verifying his past record, it has also come to the fore that he is a habitual offender and involved in many scams. Therefore, the superintendent of police, Ambala, has already been requested to lodge an FIR on the basis of the owner’s complaint and conduct an inquiry,” Sharma said in her communication, accessed by HT. The mayor also asked the commissioner to constitute a committee to inquire about all the cases dealt by him during his tenure and transfer Balbir so that the inquiry is not affected.
Confirming the suspension, deputy municipal commissioner Aman Dhanda said that Singh was suspended after an inquiry and orders are being issued.
The mayor had earlier said that she has written at least 190 letters to various departments of the civic body in the last one year concerning several irregularities and nearly 140 of them remain unanswered, despite a couple of meetings with the officials.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.