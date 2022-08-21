Ambala | Murder accused lands in police net after 16 years

A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday. He had been absconding since 2006.

The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe, the STF said.

“He was wanted in a case of house-trespass registered on October 17, 2006, where the accused had stolen tyres from a shop in motor market and handcuffed a security guard at the place, who died. He had been switching locations for the last 16 years and was finally arrested from Alwar,” the force said in a statement.