Ambala murder-suicide: Court rejects anticipatory bail of co-accused

: A trial court here has rejected the anticipatory bail of Kavi Narula, co-accused in the murder-suicide of six members of a family in Ballana village in Ambala district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the orders made available on Saturday, the court of additional sessions judge Rohit Watts observed that “his (Narula’s) custodial interrogation seems to be very much required in order to unearth the whole sequence of events and to go to the root of the matter.”

Narula along with Balkrishna Thakur was booked for abetment to suicide on August 26, the day a 34-year-old man, who was a branch manager with a private insurance company, allegedly strangulated his parents, wife and two minor daughters before hanging himself at his house in the village.

The deceased in an alleged suicide note had mentioned two names —Thakur, his boss/reporting manager and Narula, owner of a private two-wheeler agency in Yamunanagar — alleging that they were demanding ₹10 lakh from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR was registered on the basis of the suicide note and on the complaint of the man’s brother-in-law Satish Kumar. Thakur was arrested and sent to jail on Sunday, while Narula applied for bail on August 29, hearing of which took place on Thursday.

Narula’s counsel Shailender Pal argued that the contents of the said note are suspicious. “…a person after killing five family members can never put into writing the kind of words and sentences which find mention in the alleged suicide note,” he told the court.

Pal submitted that there has never been any physical interaction between his client and the deceased man. He added that it was only through e-mails addressed to Balkrishan that Narula interacted with the Insurance Company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The purpose behind sending emails by applicant (Narula) to the company was to bring to the notice of Balkrishan the misappropriation committed by the deceased,” Pal submitted to the court.

He also raised doubt on the authenticity of the suicide-note, arguing that it was handed over by the complainant (Satish) to the police by allegedly taking it out of the pocket of the deceased and as per its content, children of the complainant are the beneficiaries.

The court said that the allegations of harassment by both are in the suicide-note and whether the applicant never had any physical interaction with the deceased, and the interaction was only through e-mails, is a question of evidence

“…but one thing which is emerging, is that there was some connection between him, being a partner in an automobile agency, and the deceased being the branch manager of the Insurance Company,” the additional sessions judge observed, while dismissing the application.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that a special investigation team (SIT) has already been constituted in the matter that visited the house on Thursday again.

“The writing samples have been sent for Forensic analysis with the suicide note. The bank accounts are being checked and the colleagues of the deceased are also being questioned. As per the autopsy reports, the man died of hanging, while the cause of death of other five will be clear after the viscera reports are received,” the SP told the HT. ENDS