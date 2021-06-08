Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala police nab Monu Rana gang member from Uttar Pradesh
chandigarh news

Ambala police nab Monu Rana gang member from Uttar Pradesh

The history-sheeter was first booked for attempt to murder in 2014 in Ambala’s Saha and later under the same charges at Mullana in 2015
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Neeraj, alias Gandhi, in the custody of Ambala police on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Ambala unit of Haryana Police’s special task force (STF) arrested a notorious criminal, who is a member of the Monu Rana gang, from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Monday.

The accused, Neeraj, alias Gandhi, is a resident of Dhanaura village of Ambala’s Mullana area, the police said.

Haryana deputy general of police (DGP) had declared a reward of 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. In 2020, Neeraj was booked under murder charges in Ludhiana’s Jagraon, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulbhushan.

“He was absconding since May 2018 and has been named in various murder and attempt to murder as well as robbery cases,” he added.

The history-sheeter was first booked for attempt to murder in 2014 in Ambala’s Saha and later under the same charges at Mullana in 2015.

In 2018, he was named in a murder and fraud case at Barara, an attempt to murder case at Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur and robbery at Chhapar police station of Yamunanagar.

