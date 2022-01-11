Ambala police team attacked in Ludhiana, one arrested

A team of Ambala police has been assaulted by family members of Agwad Gujran village of Mullanpur Dakha, after they asked the accused to join the investigation in a year old case of threatening a woman over phone.

Following the complaint of assistant sub-inspector (ASIRavinder Kumar, incharge at police post number 3, Ambala City; the Mullanpur Dakha police lodged an FIR against the accused.

One of the accused Satwinder Singh has been arrested, while rest of the accused including his father Iqbal Singh, mother Joginder Kaur, two daughters Komal Preet Kaur and Harjit Kaur are yet to be arrested.

The ASI said a woman Ritu Harbart of Ambala had lodged an FIR under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a man Sidharth Ponu Swami for making derogatory remarks against her on social networking sites after she had initiated a drive for vaccination of puppies before selling them. Later she received threatening calls from different numbers.

ASI said during investigation the police found that one of the threatening calls was allegedly made by the accused Satwinder Singh. They along with the Mullanpur Dakha police went to the house of the accused for questioning, who along with his family members tried to intercept their way and also assaulted them.

A case under sections of IPC has been registered against the accused at police station Mullanpur Dakha.