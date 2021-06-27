Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala railway division sends parcel train to Bangladesh

This train, consisting of 20 parcel vans, is being used to transport 468 tonnes of cotton yarn and earned the Ambala Railway Division ₹25.69 lakh
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The special parcel train to Bangladesh being flagged off at the Ambala Railway Station on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Ambala Railway Division, for the first time in its history, sent a special parcel train beyond India’s border to Benapole in Bangladesh with cotton yarn on Sunday.

This earned the division 25.69 lakh for carrying 468 tonnes of freight in collaboration with mgX.com, a subsidiary of MGH Group, a Singapore-based shipping conglomerate, officials said.

This train, consisting of 20 parcel vans, was flagged off by Vivek Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Himanshu Pant, director and CEO of MGH India, and other railway officials.

Sharma said that businessmen in and around Punjab and Haryana have been transporting commodities by road to Bangladesh in small quantities, which is costly for them.

“During the lockdown, they could not move goods by road. Then, railway staff and officials approached them and explained the transportation facilities by rail. To move the consignment by goods trains, it is mandatory for farmers and businessmen to mobilise the quantity in bulk,” he said.

Officials in a statement said that each van was loaded with 430 cartons , weighing around 23 tonnes and the total weight carried by the special parcel express is around 468 Tonnes.

“MGH will be providing end-to-end transportation solution to its customers for exporting yarn, fabrics and FMCG goods from their respective factories across Ludhiana and Baddi to their buyers’ factories in Bangladesh, including the customs clearance on both the sides of the border,” a statement reads.

