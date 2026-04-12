Talwandi Sabo , Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the new legislation his government is set to introduce in the Vidhan Sabha will carry enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, and will act as a deterrent against Beadbi, or sacrilege.

Amended anti-sacrilege legislation to act as a deterrent: Mann

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He was addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the Sub-Divisional Complex, which replaces a 40-year-old dilapidated structure with a modern, citizen-centric facility built at a cost of nearly ₹6 crore.

Mann said the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026, will be introduced at a special session of the Punjab assembly on April 13.

"There have been several incidents involving Beadbi of Guru Granth Sahib and other revered holy scriptures, which have deeply hurt public sentiments and disturbed social harmony in the past," he said.

Mann noted that while Sections 298, 299 and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, address such matters, they do not prescribe stringent enough punishment to deter such acts.

"After careful consideration, the Punjab government has decided that stronger legal measures are necessary to safeguard the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and promote mutual respect and communal harmony," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The amended anti-sacrilege bill proposes enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of sacrilege, he said, expressing confidence that it will act as a strong deterrent against such acts and help maintain peace and communal goodwill across Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The amended anti-sacrilege bill proposes enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of sacrilege, he said, expressing confidence that it will act as a strong deterrent against such acts and help maintain peace and communal goodwill across Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Mann government has convened a special session of the assembly on Monday to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mann government has convened a special session of the assembly on Monday to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab cabinet approved the amendments on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab cabinet approved the amendments on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Criticising the earlier governments, the chief minister said the state was previously in the wrong hands, due to which it suffered, and ever since assuming office, his government has accorded top priority to works of immense public importance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the earlier governments, the chief minister said the state was previously in the wrong hands, due to which it suffered, and ever since assuming office, his government has accorded top priority to works of immense public importance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He expressed hope that the new Sub-Divisional Complex will greatly benefit the residents of Talwandi Sabo and nearby villages by ensuring faster, transparent and hassle-free delivery of services under one roof. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed hope that the new Sub-Divisional Complex will greatly benefit the residents of Talwandi Sabo and nearby villages by ensuring faster, transparent and hassle-free delivery of services under one roof. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Mann paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab.

He also expressed hope that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the state would grow stronger with each passing day.

"The holy city of Talwandi Sabo is blessed with the footsteps of Dashmesh Pitaah Guru Gobind Singh, and I am fortunate to bow here," he said.

Extending greetings on the sacred festival of Baisakhi, he said, "This festival symbolises the spirit of Punjabi and Punjabiyat, along with unity in diversity."

He recalled that on April 13, 1699, Guru Gobind Singh created the Khalsa at Sri Anandpur Sahib, marking a defining moment in history.

"The 'Panj Pyaras' belonging to different castes were baptised, laying the foundation of an egalitarian society and spreading the message of love, compassion, universal brotherhood and communal harmony," he said.

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Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a festival of farmers, labourers and hardworking people, he said, urging citizens to celebrate it with traditional fervour.

"The significance of this day goes beyond Sikhs or Punjabis; it holds immense importance for the entire nation," he said.

"By creating the Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh infused a new life into a demoralised society and empowered people to stand up against oppression and injustice, even at the cost of their lives," Mann said.

He added that the day should not remain a ritual but serve as an opportunity to reaffirm commitment towards building a just and equitable society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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