Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid chorus of ‘poor quality’ devp works, Ludhiana MC chief wants third-party audit
chandigarh news

Amid chorus of ‘poor quality’ devp works, Ludhiana MC chief wants third-party audit

The Ludhiana MC chief said a third party should carry out a technical and financial audit of the developmental work as it will act as a quality check.
Ludhiana MC chief wants third-party audit to bring transparency to the ongoing development works. (Representative Image/HT File)
Ludhiana MC chief wants third-party audit to bring transparency to the ongoing development works. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the Opposition raising a dust over the “poor quality” of developmental works under the Smart City Mission, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has written to local bodies principal secretary AK Sinha seeking a third-party audit of the same.

Writing to the principal secretary, Sabharwal, who is also the chairperson of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), said a third party should carry out a technical and financial audit of the developmental work as it will act as a quality check.

“The services of project management consultant company, AECOM, have been replaced with those of the project implementation unit (PIU), which is efficiently monitoring the projects. However, a third-party audit will bring in more transparency. Besides, independent inspections should be made,” said Sabharwal.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the recommendation to hire a third party has been taken in the wake of objections by locals. “This way, the MC will be able to justify its working,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out