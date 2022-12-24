Amid Covid-19 concerns: Only 13% adults in Chandigarh have taken third dose of vaccine

With few or no Covid cases being reported over the last few months, adults in Chandigarh gave a go-by to the third shot of anti-Covid vaccine. This has become a cause of concern as only 13% of UT adults are currently vaccinated with the third (booster) dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central government had recently sounded an alarm in wake of surging infections in China and other countries.

Worryingly, around 33% of the UT’s children in the 12 to 18 age group have not even got the second dose of vaccine.

A person is said to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 if he/she takes two doses of the vaccine. The Centre had set a target of 8.43 lakh adult people to be immunised in Chandigarh. As on Friday, 10,89,216 (129%) people, including migrants, have taken their first shot in the UT, while 9,17,575 (108%) have been fully vaccinated. UT had achieved the target of fully vaccinating all the adults on January 25 this year, making them eligible for the third dose in July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far in Chandigarh, only 13% (1,11,082) adults (including all categories) have taken the third dose.

Also, as per the target set by the Union government, as many as 45,000 children in the 12-15 age group are eligible for Covid vaccination in Chandigarh but only 81% (36,413) have got the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 55% (24,882).

Among children aged 15-18, 72,000 are eligible for the vaccine. As on Friday, 74,975 children (104%) have got the first dose while only 53,993 (74%) are fully vaccinated.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “Amid a surge in cases in other countries, we must step up vigil and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avert any surge in cases in Chandigarh. Though we are reporting only zero or a few cases daily, the virus is still lethal for the unvaccinated, aged and co-morbid people. Children must get vaccinated as they are going to schools and colleges whereas eligible adults must get their third dose as a precaution.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the fresh concerns, the UT health department on Wednesday announced mandatory Covid testing of patients admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The UT will also be carrying out random testing of patients reporting at OPDs.