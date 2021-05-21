Amid Covid surge, Punjab farmers leave for Delhi to join stir

Amid surge in Covid cases, especially in the rural Punjab, a large group of farmers left for Delhi on Thursday from the district’s Harike Pattan town to take part in the protest against three farm laws.

The protesters, including women and elderly, left Harike Pattan in tractor-trailers, cars and mini-buses. Before embarking on their journey, the farmers shouted slogans against the central government. No one was seen wearing face mask and social distancing norms were also not followed. More than 40 people were seen huddled in some trailers.

The procession, which is expected to reach Delhi on Friday, was organised under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) having a considerable hold in the Majha region and some districts of Malwa. It was the 13th procession of the KMSC from Tarn Taran since the beginning of the Delhi agitation.

KMSC’s district president Sukhwinder Singh Sabran said: “The Centre is spreading misinformation about Covid to weaken our protest. This virus is pretty much similar to the other viruses. Covid will not kill farmers, but the black farm laws will.”

He said besides revoking the three farm laws, the government should also apologise to the farmers for forcing them to stay on roads for six months.

He said the farmers will continue to throng the national capital until the government revokes these laws, adding that they will also hold marches in villages to observe May 25 as a black day.