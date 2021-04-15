Amid farmers’ protest threats, Haryana CM, Dushyant give Ambedkar Jayanti events a miss

The boycott call given by the agitating farmers against BJP-JJP leaders forced Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel his visit to Jat community-dominated Sonepat, where he was to attend a function of the BJP to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and inaugurate some developmental projects.

VIRTUAL INAUGURATION

Coinciding with the state-wide celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti, the CM opted for video conference and inaugurated two hostels named after Swami Vivekananda and Ahilyabai, built at a cost of ₹17 crore on premises of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonipat.

Khattar was chief guest at a programme organised on Vidhan Sabha premises to mark the 130 birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

DEPUTY CM FACES PROTEST

Meanwhile, following reports of Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s visit to Kaithal to attend a programme to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, hundreds of farmers gathered near the venue to protest the visit.

On call of BKU (Charuni) leaders, farmers and women gathered near the venue and threatened to oppose the deputy CM to express their anger over the ongoing farmers’ agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Farmers returned back after Kaithal DC Sujan Singh and SP Lokender Singh unveiled a statue at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

The Kaithal SP said that elaborate security arrangements were made following threat of protest by farmers to avoid any law and order situation.

BKU district president Hoshiar Gill said they had come to protest after finding out that Dushyant will unveil a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, but due to huge gathering of farmers, the deputy CM did not turn up.

NOT A FIRST

Amid protest threats, Khattar had skipped his two scheduled visits in state in the last four days.

Last Sunday, Khattar was to attend a function in Rohtak on April 11 as chief guest, and the government, in a late night press release on April 10, had said that in view of “exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and as a precautionary measure”, the CM will not attend the Rohtak programme.

On Wednesday also, officials said that Khattar decided not to visit Sonepat due to surge in Covid cases.

Last Sunday, farm leader Rakesh Tikait had said that the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha will not allow Khattar to enter Badauli village for an April 14 event.