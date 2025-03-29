Menu Explore
Amid fire hazard concerns,local commissioner inspects Mohali dumping ground

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 29, 2025 09:56 AM IST

The local commissioner observed that the disposal work was moving at a slow pace. He advised the workers to proceed swiftly, highlighting that a fire outbreak would be challenging to control

Following concerns over ineffective waste management and inadequate fire safety measures, the local commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court visited the Mohali Phase 8 dumping ground on Friday to verify the progress of disposal work.

The local commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court visited the Mohali Phase 8 dumping ground on Friday to verify the progress of disposal work. (HT Photo)
The local commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court visited the Mohali Phase 8 dumping ground on Friday to verify the progress of disposal work. (HT Photo)

The visit came after multiple court orders and environmental penalties were imposed on the authorities to redress the waste management issue.

The commissioner observed that the disposal work was moving at a slow pace. He advised the workers to proceed swiftly, highlighting that a fire outbreak would be challenging to control. During the inspection, no official from the municipal corporation was present, raising questions about the administration’s commitment to address the issue.

Several residents accompanied the commissioner during the visit, including S. Baldev Singh, chairman of the Joint Action Committee, and Sher Singh Burat, president of the Residential Welfare Society, Sector 74. Residents expressed their concerns and requested the commissioner to accelerate the disposal process. The dumping site has long been in controversy, with locals repeatedly flagging fire hazards and environmental risks.

