Amid online trolling, Raghav Chadha, Punjab minister meet Arshdeep Singh's parents
Former CM Amarinder Singh also joined the list of leaders who condemned the "unfortunate mocking" of the fast bowler for dropping a catch.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann met the family members of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has incurred the wrath of some social media users after he dropped a simple catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match on Sunday, in Mohali on Monday and extended their support to the cricketer. Chadha also said the cricketer’s journey "from humble origins to playing for India at the international stage is inspiring".
During their interaction, both AAP leaders assured full support to the family against online sledging and propaganda against the Indian bowler. They said that the AAP government is standing with the player. Defending Arshdeep for dropping the catch, both AAP leaders said it was a mistake that could have been committed by anyone and people should not attack the player individually.
“I just met bowling superstar Arshdeep's family in Kharar, Punjab. His parents have persevered and sacrificed so much. His struggle and perseverance, from humble origins to playing for India at international stage is inspiring. We all stand firmly with Arsh today," the AAP MP tweeted while sharing a picture of him with the bowler's mother and father.
Earlier, Chadha said “the way 23-year-old Arshdeep is being made a victim of hatred just because of his religion is very sad.” He lauded Arshdeep’s ‘tremendous skills’ and said that hate cannot take away his talent.
Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to back Arshdeep. “No one drops the catch purposely. We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on people who are putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform (Twitter) about Arsh and the team,” Singh tweeted.
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer called Arshdeep the future of the nation and said hate has no place in sports. “Victory or defeat is given in a game. Arshdeep is an upcoming star, who has carved out a niche in a short span. It is regressive to troll him for the drop of a catch.”
Former CM Amarinder Singh also joined the list of leaders who condemned the "unfortunate mocking" of the fast bowler for dropping a catch and said, “Such things (dropping a catch) happen in sports, especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes.”
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
