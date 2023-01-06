Amid plunging mercury, protect crops and animals: experts at PAU Kisan Club Meet

In the monthly training camp of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Kisan Club held on Thursday, the experts of PAU called upon the farmer members of the club and asked them to give special attention to crops and animals amid a cold wave with the mercury plunging to 5.4° C in Ludhiana.

In the meet, as many as 50 farmers participated and associate director (skill development), Kuldeep Singh, welcomed the farmers and discussed the proceedings of the previous meeting.

During the meet, farmer Gurdeep Singh provided health tips for the winter season.

The resource persons included entomologist Yuvraj Pandha, expert of forestry and natural resources Navneet Kaur, PAU senior horticulturist JS Brar, and Rakesh Kumar, head of veterinary and animal husbandry extension department.

The additional director communication TS Riar was programme director, while Lavleesh Garg was coordinator of the meet.

Experts deliberate on key agricultural issues at monthly meeting

Meanwhile, the research and extension specialists’ monthly meeting was also held on Thursday at the Farmers Service Centre. Vice Chancellor (VC) Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest.

Experts from the university as well as Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Regional Research Stations, and Farmer Service Centres brainstormed on the research and extension focus of the university and current agricultural issues.

Gosal in his address highlighted the university research that would be oriented towards farm operations. “Plans are underway to hold a large-scale summit for direct dialogue between the government and farmers at PAU”, he said.

On giving fillip to the extension activities, the VC exhorted all extension functionaries to endeavor hard for finding timely solutions to farmers’ problems and increasing their income through recommended agricultural practices. He assured the farmers of all help required to give a boost to fruit cultivation.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research dwelled on management of pink bollworm in cotton and managing stubble without burning.

Besides this, Gurmeet Singh Buttar, additional director of extension gave an overview of the action points of the previous meeting. The meeting sensitized farmers on controlling the unseasonal attack of pink bollworm, techniques for judicious use of water in cultivation of spring maize and care for the rabi crops.

Techniques for controlling rust in wheat and nematode attack in guava were also discussed during the meeting.