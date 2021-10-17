Amid tension in local Congress, party councillor from Ludhiana west resigns

Ludhiana With the state witnessing heated political temperatures ahead of the assembly elections next year, the Ludhiana West Constituency witnessed its share of the action with Congress councillor from ward number 81 Rashi Aggarwal resigning from her post. Rashi, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader Hemraj Aggarwal posted her resignation on Facebook on Saturday. Rashi has contested the MC elections after the seat, which was earlier represented by Hemraj, was reserved for women.

Sources said Hemraj and another senior Congress leader from Ludhiana West had entered into an heated argument, prompting Rashi’s move. Later, however, Rashi removed her post with senior party leaders reaching out to pacify her. Political observers claim that Hemraj might join the BJP and contest from the city. Rashi said, “The decision has been taken as per the instructions received from my father-in-law, Hemraj Aggarwal, as I stepped into politics on his directions. I cannot share anything more.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he had not received any resignation, adding, “I am not aware of the issue. I have not received the resignation of Rashi Aggarwal, so I cannot comment on it.”