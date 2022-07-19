Amid turmoil, LIP councillors stare at uncertain future ahead of Ludhiana MC elections

With the municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillors in Ludhiana are staring at political oblivion as the party has taken a serious hit after the defeat of the Bains brothers in the assembly elections and subsequent arrest of LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.

There are six LIP councillors in the current general House of Ludhiana MC, which has 95 wards in total.

With Simarjeet and his elder brother Balwinder Bains losing the assembly elections to AAP candidates from the Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South constituencies, which were considered their stronghold, parties including AAP, Congress, SAD and BJP are now looking to capture wards represented by LIP councillors.

Both two-time legislators, while Simarjeet lost to Kulwant Singh Sidhu in Atam Nagar, his elder brother Balwinder lost to Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina in Ludhiana South.

MLA Sidhu said,” LIP has completely lost its ground as the Bains brothers failed to work for the development of their constituencies in the last 10 years. Due to this, people chose AAP in the assembly elections and will also show the door to LIP councillors in the civic polls. AAP will sweep the upcoming elections and elect the mayor for the largest MC in Punjab.”

Internal sources say that LIP councillors are also concerned over Bains’ arrest, as it is expected to affect their performance. The party is also rigorously fighting a legal battle to prove his innocence before the elections.

Case against Bains politically motivated: Chahal

Leader of LIP councillors in the MC general House Swarandeep Singh Chahal, said,” The public is aware that the rape case lodged against Bains is politically motivated. Bains brothers and LIP councillors still have a better image compared to AAP leaders, as we have been working for the betterment of residents. We will fight the municipal elections with full vigour and come out victorious.”

Balwinder Bains said, “The rape case against Simarjeet is the result of a political vendetta by opposition parties and the people are aware of it. As the investigation is moving forward, it is coming to light that the opposition is using the complainant for their political benefit. The truth will come out and Simarjeet will be proved innocent. The number of LIP councillors in the next MC House will be even higher.”

LIP councillors

While Swarandeep Singh Chahal represents ward number 50, the other LIP councillors include Sukhvir Dhillon (ward 32), Harvinder Kaler (ward 36), Sarabjit Kaur (ward 37), Kuldeep Singh Bitta (ward 38) and Arjan Singh Cheema (ward 40). Charanjit Kaur Pannu, who used to represent ward 41, had died of a cardiac arrest last year.