Amid wheat sowing, govt supply of heat-tolerant PBW-826 seeds hit

Amid the wheat sowing season, Punjab farmers are left high and dry as the government stock of award-winning variety of wheat seed PBW-826 has already exhausted.

The heat-tolerant variety was developed and released by the Punjab Agriculture University last year. (File)

Confirming the development, agriculture department director Jaswant Singh said, “The stock of PB-826 wheat variety has exhausted. It was launched last year only. We, however, have seeds of other wheat varieties available with us.”

It was after four years of clinical and field trials that the PBW-826 variety, characterised by its better heat tolerance, was developed and introduced by the PAU last year. The new variety had witnessed 31% and 17% higher yield than other prevailing HD-3086 and HD-2967 varieties respectively.

Long queues were being witnessed at kisan melas, over the past few months, where PAU was selling PBW-826 variety.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gossal said the university was selling the limited stock of PBW-826 through kisan melas and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK). He said, “Around 4,700 quintal seed had already been sold to farmers. Now, we are left with no seeds of PBW-826 variety.”

The PAU vice-chancellor said they had given around 600 quintals to the public and private seed producers across the state for seed multiplication. This measure of amplifying the seed was said to be taken in order to avoid shortage of the seed.

Pvt players selling non-labelled seeds at high prices

In the absence of government supply of PBW-826, farmers are forced to purchase the seeds from private sellers who are selling these at higher prices.

It has been learned that private players are selling non-labelled PBW-826 variety seeds at ₹2,400 for a 40 kg bag without a purchase bill. Notably, PAU was selling the same at ₹1,000 for a 20 kg bag.

Kulwinder Singh, a wheat farmer from Sangrur, said, “Seeds of PBW-826 are not available at government outlets. These are being sold at high prices by private sellers and the certification label of authentication on the seed bags is also missing. The government should sell seeds at subsidised rates at co-operative societies.”

Ravneet Singh Brar, national spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Kadian, said, “The government should make the process of buying seeds easier. As of now, to avail any seed from government, farmers have to fill an online form which is quite cumbersome for farmers.”

